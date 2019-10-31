Think of veterans’, families’ struggles

This Veterans Day I will be thinking of the those who joined our armed forces with the promise of a path to citizenship, but under President Trump’s harsh immigration policies are finding themselves deported.

I will be thinking of those who have returned with severe PTSD and are finding it a struggle to adapt to civilian life.

I will be thinking of those who have given up the struggle and committed suicide.

I will be thinking of our many veterans who are homeless and the many who are in prison.

Finally I will be thinking of the many families and friends for whom Veterans Day is a day of sorrow as they mourn loved ones killed and lost to them.

Priscilla Wahrhaftig

Wilmington