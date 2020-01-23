Veterans support 2nd Amendment

Citizens of Clinton County: One of the most consequential issues, that is very much a part of the upcoming general election, is the attempt by some lawmakers to circumvent the “right of the people to keep and bear arms” through onerous laws and regulations. Given the chance, some would not only make it more difficult to legally purchase firearms, but are advocating for the confiscation of certain firearms currently owned by law-abiding citizens, in direct violation of a U.S. citizens’ rights.

Every veteran took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States” prior to entering into military service. There was no expiration date on that oath, and for that reason, the members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49, American Legion and James H. Smithson Post 6710, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in their respective regularly scheduled meetings, voted to support “Ohio Stands United for 2nd Amendment Sanctuary”.

James H. Smithson Post 6710, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Wilmington Veterans Post 49, American Legion