We all need to support Blan EMS levy

I would like to extend my strong support of the Blanchester Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy. Our EMS delivers vital service to our community. In the past, I have taken their services for granted, knowing that they would always be there for someone. A few years ago, that someone was my mother. In 2016, that someone was me. In January, that someone was my daughter.

If I should ever need them in the future, I want the confidence of knowing that anytime I pick up the phone, these amazing people will be there. I am forever grateful for the services they provide in our community. Their provision, kindness and grace are priceless. Please vote in support of Blanchester Emergency Medical Services.

Erin Whitaker

Blanchester