More should be held accountable

Having read the George Cook letter of June 27 in the News Journal, it seems to me that more people should publicly express their thoughts about what is happening in our society today.

Amid the illegal burning (arson), looting, rioting, and destruction of public and private property, these “protesters” are attempting to destroy and re-write American history. Is all this acceptable now? Do politics and the November elections have anything to do with these organized “peaceful” demonstrations? Who is responsible for the organizing and orchestration of these events? Should they not be held accountable for the violence?

Cary Hodson

New Vienna