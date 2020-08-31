Americans need to wake up

Has everyone in this country lost their minds? I cannot believe the hate that exudes from the majority of the Democrats and the media toward our president, all stemming from the fact that they dislike President Trump’s way of speaking. Many of whom including Biden and Obama should be locked up for the 2016 plot to keep him out of office by acting on beliefs rather than facts, thus starting the Russia hoax that brought about the Mueller Report which cost $25.2 million of taxpayer money. Then came impeachment costing another $40 million.

Now when people are suffering, the Democrats cannot take time to meet and compromise with Republicans to get help to those in need. The Democrats hAve to add pork to all they do and that is why first talks fell apart. Before the Obama Administration, Democrats and republicans worked together to get things done. Unfortunately the Obama Administrations was the start of our road to socialism, when we were supposed to believe that everything they did was what was needed for us, therefore there was never much compromise on behalf of the Democrats. It was their way or no way and that has been their stand the last 3 1/2 years.

However, since the Democrats are in the midst of their latest scam to mail ballots to everyone on the voter registry, Nancy rushed them back on Saturday to try to give the post office another $25 billion which the postmaster general testified was not necessary since they have plenty of money to handle the mailings. I wonder how much money that cost the country in travel back to D.C.?

I don’t know why absentee balloting is being suggesting by Dems, which is safer because ballots are requested by an application and verified before the ballot is sent. Those would ensure that our election would be free from fraud. It’s amazing how Dems twist all things Trump like saying he wants the post office to fail. He wants a fair election unlike 2016. I suggest all you never-Trumpers take a look at the facts before you hate.

This president has done far more for our country than Obama did in eight years. I hope all Americans wake up before it’s too late and see that voting for the Democrats is a vote for socialism, depression, Antifa and high taxes.

Beverly DiCenzo

Wilmington