Community Action team effort for all

May is Community Action Month, and as part of the celebration of I would like to say a public thank you to the staff and board of Clinton County Community Action.

The staff at the agency has worked during the COVID-19 pandemic remaining open to provide continuous services to Clinton County residents in need of assistance covering ages 3 and up. They taught students, provided meals for seniors, cleaned for seniors, provided transportation for seniors as well as housing for both families and seniors.

In addition, during this difficult period they were there as a support to each other as well as to me.

A huge thank you to our Board of Trustees who have continued to support our agency and staff while we as a team continued providing these important services. As we continue to grow to meet the needs of Clinton County residents, we appreciate the support we receive from our community.

In 2020 Community Action providing assistance to Clinton County residents including: Provided housing to 409 individuals; assisted 1,637 individuals with food; provided 22 gas cards to out-of-county medical appointments; weatherized 63 homes; delivered 53,323 meals to seniors; provided 3,586 Congregate Meals to seniors; delivered 5,523 Passport Meals to seniors; provided 1,703 rides transporting seniors; 50 senior individuals received a monthly food box; 156.25 hours of wellness activities provided to seniors; 397 seniors were assisted with paperwork; 163 seniors received homemaking services; 112 children were enrolled in Head Start; 3,548 applications processed for utility assistance; 11 individuals were placed in vehicles; 114 households were assisted with rent/mortgage/water; and 18 individuals received a mammogram.

Jane Newkirk

CEO

Clinton County Community Action Program