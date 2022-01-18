Appreciates Rombach planning, courtesy

When the Rombach Avenue roadway work started this past year, I thought what a headache this is going to be. Instead I was surprised by the efficiency that was behind the whole process.

I want to thank the City of Wilmington for its exceptional planning and painstaking effort to make the process as smooth as possible for we motorists who travel the streets here. Good job to you all and I am sure that the remaining effort will be just as efficiently carried out.

Another thing that I want to mention is the courtesy shown by those on the roads under construction. I saw many motorists with exceptional patience and the courtesy to yield to others when at all possible. Good work you drivers. It shows the quality of the people traveling the streets in Wilmington during this construction process.

Let’s all keep up the good work as we move into spring this year, and as this effort is concluded.

Keith Adams

Wilmington