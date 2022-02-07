Acknowledge and learn from history

I’m perplexed. What is it about some people who want to modify history to suit their sensibilities?

I was educated as an engineer and then spent a career as a airline pilot for two major airlines. Engineering, like all science-based disciplines, is formulated by documenting both good results and poor results of past endeavors in the field of study. This is how progress is made, and knowledge — all knowledge, good and bad — is passed down to future generations. Professional pilots also constantly take part in recurrent training. A significant part of this training is the review of past aircraft accidents so that we can improve the professional approach to flying and not make the same mistake twice.

The study of history and treatment of our fellow human beings should be handled in the same manner. We can only make progress to improve humankind if we acknowledge our failings along with our triumphs.

John Lundblad

Wilmington