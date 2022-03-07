This is our home, not a trash bin

I ran up to a local business to get a few things. I could not believe how much trash there was in the parking lot. It looked like Mt. Rumpke had erupted. I have been in Germany, Italy, Tanzania and the Netherlands, and none of those countries had that level of trash. In fact, even in Tanzania the streets and roads were almost antiseptically clean.

Don’t people in Wilmington care an iota what their city looks like? And it’s not just that one lot. And the roadsides aren’t any better. Come on, people. We live here. It’s our home, not a trash bin. Care a little.

Kevin E. Pyle

Wilmington