Why are some candidates running?

Absentee voting is underway. There are seven Republican candidates for Ohio Senate. Four are viable candidates. Three are promoting the America First agenda. Two of those have never held elective office. If these candidates truly believe that the 2020 election was fraudulent and stolen, then why are they running?

Those believing the 2020 election was stolen are implicitly implying that election workers across America, as well as their own friends and neighbors, working as election officials; were part of the conspiracy.

These candidates must ask, “If I lose, will I accept the results and concede, or will I challenge the results?” Are they trying to impress Ohio voters or a former president? Politicians should discuss real kitchen table meat-and-potatoes issues, and look to the future, not rehash old grievances from the past.

Don Spurling

Wilmington