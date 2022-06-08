Do something about assault weapons now

I am an Army vet and firearm owner. Do something America. My wish list would be to ban all assault-type weapons and large clips now.

Of course, the Republicans will never stand for that; they want to arm teachers with handguns and stand up to a weapon of war. Nineteen police officers in Uvalde with handguns were afraid to confront a teenager with an assault weapon!

We need, children need, shoppers need, worshipers need federal protection of at least some weak nature to deal with this national disgrace.

John L. Lundblad

Wilmington