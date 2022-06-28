All but unborn ‘thrown under the bus’

With the recent Supreme Court ruling, I’d like to point out a quote from Dave Barnhart, a traditional Christian pastor:

“’The unborn’” are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike the incarcerated, addicted or the chronically poor, they don’t resent your condescension or complain you are not politically correct; unlike widows, they don’t ask you to question patriarchy; unlike orphans, they don’t need money, education or childcare; unlike aliens, they don’t bring all that racial, cultural and religious baggage you dislike; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It’s almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike who breathe.

“What about: Prisoners? Immigrants? The sick? The poor? Widows? Orphans? All the groups specifically mentioned in the Bible? They all are thrown under the bus for the unborn.”

Judy H. Stapler

Wilmington