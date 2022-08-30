Honor our God, do not curse Him

I am writing this letter to attempt to make people aware of what they are saying when they speak “OMG” or say such words. These are swear words toward God.

The Holy Bible says in the Lord’s Prayer, “My Father which art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name.” Hallowed is used as a call of encouragement or jubilation. Also, the third commandment says not to take the Lord’s name in vain/to no purpose.

I’m amazed that people of all ages young and old use these words. Exodus 22:28: “Do not blaspheme God.” Have you ever heard anyone say, “Oh my Devil?” or “Oh my Satan”? I think not.

Please try to honor our God and not curse Him. He loves you; love Him back. America needs to honor Him now more than ever.

Jerri Wingo

Wilmington