Kudos on challenging Corps billings

I certainly appreciate the front page (News Journal, Saturday, July 28) article by WNJ writer John Hamilton regarding the Army Corps of Engineers billings to the City of Wilmington.

While the city does have a contractual obligation to the Corps of Engineers, I am shocked that the billings to the city have included thousands of items not connected to our contractual obligations.

The taxpayers have a strong advocate in Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker. Mr. Shidaker is the only city official that I am aware of that has taken the effort to challenge the Corps over their billings — their current billing to the city of $481,000 for the current year represents a great threat to the fiscal stability of the city and its taxpayers.

Kudos to Brian Shidaker for his efforts on behalf of the city and its taxpayers.

David E. Bailey

Wilmington