“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free …”

What a precious gift America received when the Statue of Liberty was placed at the entrance to our country. Our leadership — all three branches — was noticed long ago to be one of acceptance and kindness, generosity and diversity. I was wondering … Would France (or any other country) give us this gift today?

Helen Skogstrom

Clarksville