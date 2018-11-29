Reform for Congress, campaigns

How do we get Congress to impose a limit on the length of election campaigning? How about a six-month limit? While they’re at it we need a cap on the amount of money that can be spent from all sources. The 2020 campaigns are already beginning.

I’d also like to see some changes in congressional rules. Majority Leaders and Speakers of the House should be required to bring any bipartisan-sponsored bill to the floor for a vote. One person should not be allowed to block any vote that has bipartisan support.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington