Creator’s omnipotent power controls climate

News sources have pushed the idea of global warming to the extent that young people have become frightened of the “theoretical consequence” predicted. Most of these are from scientists who believe the theory of evolution with no higher power sustaining the world. If evolution were true, based on their assumption of the age of the world, the sun would be using up its source of energy and we would be dealing with global freezing, because evolution would have no higher power to sustain the energy that transmits daily.

God, our Creator, sustains the world with His omnipotent power. The Creator of life controls the climate. He flooded the earth in the time of Noah and then promised that he would never allow the earth to be totally flooded again. He confirmed this promise to Noah with the rainbow. Genesis 9:11: “Thus I establish My covenant with you: Never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood; never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth … 13 I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth.”

The Bible reveals the following conversation God had with Job — Job 37:10-13: “By the breath of God ice is given, and the broad waters are frozen. 11 Also with moisture He saturates the thick clouds; He scatters his bright clouds. 12 And they swirl about, being turned by His guidance, that they may do whatever He commands them on the face of the whole earth. 13 He causes it to come, whether for correction, or for His land, or for mercy.”

God never intended for this earth to be eternal. He is creating a new earth that will be eternal for those who love Him. Hebrews 1:10-11 “And You, Lord, in the beginning laid the foundation of the earth, and the heavens are the work of Your hands. 11 They will perish, but You remain; and they will all grow old like a garment.”

Investing trillions of dollars in clean energy will not affect how soon God will destroy this earth. All it will do is make Al Gore and his friends very rich and the rest of us very poor.

Check out the Creation Museum in northern Kentucky. See the science in creation.

Doug Terrill

Wilmington