Making it easy for Trump win in 2020

Is anybody paying attention to what is happening in Congress on the Left? Beware of the new breed coming into Congress! And look who’s climbing aboard the Socialist bandwagon in DC! I doubt if the average American is embracing the new socialism threat that is now in the USA, but you certainly wouldn’t know if if you listened to the Democrat rhetoric in Washington. The “Flag that Ms Cortez is Waving” seems to have ginned up all of the announced 2020 Democrat presidential hopefuls. That includes Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and of course, Bernie Sanders. Naturally they are couching the term socialism with Democrat socialism but history tells us what the results have been in countries who have tried socialism — disaster.

Ms. Cortez, the rookie congresswoman from NY is clearly leading the way and getting all kinds of TV coverage, undeservingly, but the DC Democrats are embracing her message because they believe it is a “winning message!” The New Green Deal is totally unrealistic, wildly expensive and one that will never happen in America. Let’s take a look at some of its contents: upgrading all existing buildings in the USA, universal health care for everyone, free college education for everyone; replacement of airplanes with high-speed trains (how do we get to Europe – walk on water?), get rid of cows who expel gas, federal job guarantees, retirement security, 70 percent marginal tax rates on the wealthy, paid vacations, affordable safe and adequate housing, healthy and affordable food, and the list goes on and on and on. And unwritten but likely, more federal government control over our lives! One respected writer (Ben Shapiro) has labeled this as of the “stupidest documents ever written!” Indicating it would probably receive a C- in any high school English class. More than 20 House Democrats are co-sponsoring the GND and several more are lining up behind it. Surely Ms. Cortez could come up with some more freebies, of course, not mentioning the impossible cost of her little wish list.

All said and done, it would seem that our great POTUS has plenty to talk to the American people come 2020 election time. Should we be looking for another easy victory for the president?

George R. Cook

Wilmington