ROB, EC cross country at Cross the Creek Inv.

WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington and East Clinton junior high school cross country teams competed in the Cross the Creek Invitational at Washington Court House.

Neither school had fulls teams in the girls race. Mia Hollingsworth of Wilmington was the first county girl to cross the line, finishing 73rd in 16:35.71. Jordyn Hacker of East Clinton ran 18:10.07.

On the boys side, Wilmington was eighth while East Clinton finished 16th.

Cooper Short of Wilmington was 19th in 12:50.24. The first EC runner was Jackson Seabaugh who was 84th in 15:07.64.

SUMMARY

October 2, 2021

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Girls 3K Results

Teams

Hillsboro 75, Cedarville 84, Marysville 86, Paint Valley 127, Bishop Flaget 141, Gallia Academy 150, Circleville 175, Miami Trace 184, McDowell 197, Washington 225, Fairfield 258, Jackson 261

Individuals

(1) Cameron Walker, Unioto, 12:31.19; (73) Mia Hollingsworth, ROB, 16:35.71; (97) Jordyn Hacker, EC, 18:10.07; (117) Avah Myburgh, ROB, 20:45.63; (120) Olivia Walker, ROB, 21:18.65

–

Boys 3K Results

Teams

Marysville 23, Unioto 45, Eastern Brown 141, Fairfield 152, Washington 220, Bishop Flaget 229, Hillsboro 238, Wilmington ROB 256, Lynchburg 257, North Adams 263, Cedarville 282, Whiteoak 283, Waverly 293, Dixie 328, McDowell 358, East Clinton 366, Gallia Academy 376

Individuals

(1) Jayden Beverly, Unioto 11:17.49; (19) Cooper Short, ROB, 12:50.24; (47) Colton Anderson, ROB 13:51.71; (67) Jacob Vance, ROB, 14:21.62; (83) Jeremiah Schlabach, ROB, 15:00.46; (84) Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 15:07.64; (88) Landon Kaun, EC, 15:11.91; (93) Dru Simmons, EC, 15:22.54; (103) Zimri Mahanes, EC, 15:46.6; (119) Maxwell McDermott, ROB, 16:35.05; (124) Gabe Stewart, EC, 17:11.7