McGuinness stout in Massie girls 9-1 victory

NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie maintained its slim hopes of an SBAAC American Division girls soccer title with a 9-1 win over New Richmond.

Katie McGuinness had three goals and four assists as Massie improves to 6-1-1 in the division. The Falcons are 8-2-2 overall.

New Richmond drops to 0-12 overall, 0-7 in the conference.

“Great team effort on both sides of the ball,” CM coaches reported. “Proud of this team and the way they show up to play every game.”

Aiden Eades had three goals and an assist for Clinton-Massie. Macy Kreider finished with a goal and an assist while Kylie Lamb and Kayla Wilson had one goal each. Kenley Robinson, Abby Steed and Sydney Doyle had one assist each.