Short, Beam best county runners at Blan JH meet

BLANCHESTER — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys cross country team finished fourth Tuesday at the Blanchester Invitational cross country meet.

Cooper Short led the young Hurricane by finishing sixth in 12:43.9.

Carson Wyss was Blanchester’s first runner in 13:32.1 and Danny Mefford was the first Falcon to hit the line in 13:56.6.

On the girls side, Malea Beam of Clinton-Massie was sixth, the best finish for CMMS. She ran 13:54.5. Mia Hollingsworth of Wilmington ran 16:02.9 and Cheryl Howe of Blanchester had an 18:43.6.

SUMMARY

October 5, 2021

Blanchester Invitational

@Blanchester High School

MS Girls Results

Team

Goshen 53 Little Miami 74 Williamsburg 88 Batavia 114 Bethel-Tate 127 Clinton-Massie 147 Western Brown 158 Fayetteville 159.

Individuals

(1) Peyton Dooloukas, Gos, 12:48.8; (6) Malea Beam, CM, 13:54.5; (10) Hailey Meyers, CM, 14:26; (33) Mia Hollingsworth, WIL, 16:02.9 PR; (35) Georgia Black, CM, 16:15.3 SB; (50) Cheryl Howe, BL, 18:43.6; (61) Alyssa Shockley, CM, 21:15.6; (62) Kendall Koch, BL, 21:22.3; (67) Hailee Harris, BL, 22:15.3; (68) Olivia Walker, WIL, 22:28.9; (70) Allyson Wilson, CM, 23:57.7; (72) Kaci Grillot, BL, 24:26.4

–

MS Boys Results

Teams

Little Miami 43 Bethel-Tate 101 Batavia 103 Wilmington 107 Western Brown 116 Clermont NE 118 Williamsburg 145 Goshen 149

Individuals

(1) Brayden Dill, WB, 11:15.9; (6) Cooper Short, WIL, 12:43.9; (10) Colton Anderson, WIL, 13:31.5 PR; (12) Carson Wyss, BL, 13:32.1; (21) Danny Mefford, CM, 13:56.6 SB; (22) Bryson Geyer, CM, 13:58.4; (25) Jacob Vance, WIL, 14:02.6; (26) Trent Bennett, CM, 14:04.4 SB; (44) Mack Hensley, CM, 15:20.8; (47) Jeremiah Schlabach, WIL, 15:22.2; (48) Max McDermott, WIL, 15:22.3 PR; (59) Scotty Hall Jr, WIL, 18:44.5