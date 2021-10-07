Fall, for many reasons, is Lamke’s favorite season

At my advanced age, I like all seasons. There is something about all four that appeals to me.

Spring gets second place with the explosion of beautiful vegetation all around us, the early warm days for long walks, seeing neighbors who have hibernated all winter.

Winter the holiday season, snow, (I can hear you grown) but I like the beauty of it, fire in the fire place, wool sweaters.

Summer has golf, baseball, warm weather, cook outs, garden vegetables.

But my favorite by far has to be the fall. My birthday is in September so that gives fall a leg up. I always loved school and that always started up around September. Football season also starts in the fall and I have been a part of that sport since the 4th grade. I also like the feel of a wool sweater when that cool fall air moves in.

Let me elaborate…

I met my wife of 60 years ago on a late fall day. I was a senior in college, played on the football team, was the leading ground gainer, and she was a freshman cheerleader.

Needing a date for a fraternity party, I thought I would do her a favor and ask her out. She agreed but had to look me up in the college year book. I guess I showed her. I married her and she has been stuck with me for 60 years. She still looks me up in that old college yearbook.

Around 1947, I started playing football when I joined the St. Joe’s Blue Jays football team made up of mostly 6th, 7th, and 8th grade players. I was only a 4th grader.

I had to buy my equipment because nothing they had would fit me. It was not very good. You might say I lost mind but I played for the next 14 years. It cost me a few teeth, probably a few concussions, but I do not regret a minute of it. After college I coached for 20 some years and loved every year.

Then comes winter. That is a season that is hard to like let alone love for most. If you love basketball this is your time. I never liked a game that can be won with someone throwing a ball the length of the court, it somehow finds its way through the hoop, and you win or lose in the last second.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Lamke.Tony_.jpg

The Ol’ Coach Tony Lamke

Tony Lamke is a former coach. He writes a periodic column for the News Journal. He can be reached at tlamke@cinci.rr.com.

Tony Lamke is a former coach. He writes a periodic column for the News Journal. He can be reached at tlamke@cinci.rr.com.