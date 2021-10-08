Lions roar in 3-0 win over Hurricane

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington lost its second straight SBAAC American Division volleyball match Thursday to New Richmond 14-25, 14-25, 10-25.

The loss puts the Lady Hurricane at 13-4 overall and 4-4 in the American.

New Richmond is 6-2 in league play and 17-2 overall.

Wilmington played without regulars Jena Rhoads and Sydney McCord.

Brynn Bryant had seven kills, five assists, an ace and seven digs. Ashley Delph had two kills and three digs. Caroline Diels finished with five kills, seven assists, two aces and five digs.

Lexi McKee-Cole had an assist and Banesa Morales totaled three assists and five digs. Kayla Dell had two digs and an assist. Lexus Reiley contributed two kills and a dig. Lisbon Smith had three kills and three digs.