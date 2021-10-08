Week 8 Final: New Richmond 32 Wilmington 22

NEW RICHMOND — Scoring the final 10 points of the game, New Richmond defeated Wilmington 32-22 Friday night in SBAAC American Division football at NRHS.

Wilmington goes to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the American Division with the loss.

New Richmond improves to 2-1 in the American and 3-4 overall.

Wilmington took a 22-21 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Parker Henry in the fourth quarter.

But the Lions took the lead on a touchdown with 5:58 to play in the fourth and then added a field goal later to seal the win.

Thad Stuckey scored two first half touchdowns as the Hurricane held a 12-7 lead at the intermission.

New Richmond went up 21-12 in the third but a Cameron McEvoy to Isaiah Rigling touchdown passes with 1:37 to play in the third made it 21-18. Henry’s extra point brought WHS within two at 21-19.

October 8, 2021

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 32 Wilmington 22

