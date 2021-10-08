Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 73 Batavia 0

BATAVIA – A relentless Clinton-Massie defense held Batavia to -94 yards of total offense Friday in a 73-0 win at Holman Stadium.

Nine different Falcons scored rushing touchdowns, with Brody Clutter the leading ball carrier at 6 attempts for 57 yards and a score.

Colton Trampler had four sacks and six tackles for loss in the game.

Carson Vanhoose scored a rushing touchdown and added an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.

Massie ran 30 plays and secured 19 first downs. The Falcons had just 291 yards of total offense, 212 on the ground.

Clinton-Massie scored four times in the first quarter, at 6:59, 4:41, 3:54 and 2:17.

The Falcons defense had two safeties, one by Daelin Maple in the second quarter and another by Lex Russell in the second.

The rapid fire scoring machine tallied points at 11:51, 10:24, 8:40 and 8:23 in the second.

SUMMARY

October 8, 2021

@Holman Stadium, BHS

Clinton-Massie 73 Batavia 0

CM^28^25^13^7^^73

B^0^0^0^0^^0

First Quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 1 yard run, PAT failed, 6:59

CM-Kody Zantene 17 yard run, Carter Frank run, 4:41

CM-Carter Frank 1 yard run, PAT failed, 3:54

CM-Daelin Maple 8 yard run, Carson Vanhoose run, 2:17

Second Quarter

CM-Defense, Safety, Daelin Maple, 11:51

CM-Colton Trampler 1 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 10:24

CM-Defense, Safety, Lex Russell, 8:40

CM-Carson Vanhoose 80 yard kickoff return, Ean McGuinness PAT, 8:23

CM-Keegan Lamb 27 yard run, AJ Brewer PAT, 2:01

Third Quarter

CM-Brody Clutter 13 yard run, PAT failed, 4:38

CM-Gavan Hunter 7 yard run, AJ Brewer PAT, 0:41

Fourth Quarter

CM-Tye Clutter 10 yard run, AJ Brewer PAT, 6:21

