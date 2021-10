CHILLICOTHE — Carah Anteck added a fourth East Clinton record to her resume Saturday at the Unioto Invitational.

Anteck was seventh in the girls race, clocking a 20:23.99. The time sets a new high school standard for girls at ECHS. Sidney Dubois set the previous record in 2009.

Anteck also holds the East Clinton junior high school cross country record as well as the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in track and field.