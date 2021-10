For the third time, Blanchester tennis coach Matt Sexton was honored by the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association.

Sexton was named a Division II Distinguished Coach by the GCTCA.

Blanchester’s Maddy Coyle was honorable mention singles among the Division II awards while Annie Trovillo and Rianna Mueller were honorable mention doubles.

The pairing of Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin for BHS was named a distinguished doubles team.