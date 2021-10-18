Anteck of EC third in SBAAC girls cross country race

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton’s Carah Anteck was third Saturday in the girls race at the SBAAC Cross Country Championships on the Blanchester campus.

Anteck clocked a 20:57 and was second among National Division runners. Natalie Rice of Western Brown won the race in 20:07. Savannah Faught of Georgetown was the first National runner in 20:09.

None of the Clinton County schools competing had a full team.

Wilmington’s best finish was Madilyn Brausch 11th in 22:42. Gracyn Phillips was the first Blanchester runner, placing 52nd in 28:22. Dakota Cartner of Massie was 42nd in 26:43.

SUMMARY

October 16, 2021

@Blanchester High School

SBAAC Cross Country Championship

Girls Results

Teams

Western Brown 30 Georgetown 66 Clermont NE 90 New Richmond 91 Bethel-Tate 94 Batavia 149

Individuals

(1) Natalie Rice, WB, 20:07; (2) Savannah Faught, Geo, 20:09; (3) Carah Anteck, EC, 20:57; (11) Madilyn Brausch, WIL, 22:42; (16) Molly Seabaugh, EC, 23:27; (17) Kennedy Moore, WIL, 23:28; (36) Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 26:02; (42) Dakota Cartner, CM, 26:43; (48) Mia McCarty, CM, 27:57; (52) Gracyn Phillips, BL, 28:22; (53) Addison Allen, BL, 28:27; (59) Aubrey Stevens, BL, 29:14; (61) Haylie Strider, BL, 29:45; (67) Kenton Deaton, EC, 32:30

