EC dumps WHS again, to face CNE a 3rd time

READING — East Clinton made it three straight wins over Williamsburg Wednesday in Division III Sectional tournament action at Reading High School.

The Astros ran over the Wildcats 25-10, 25-14, 25-11 in the second round of the post-season tournament.

East Clinton (18-1) will play Clermont Northeastern (14-10), another SBAAC rival, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 for the sectional championship.

The Astros won both regular season matches with CNE, one in four sets and the other in five sets. The Rockets were the only National Division team to take the Astros to more than three sets in both matches.

