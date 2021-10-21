No. 20 Otterbein takes 3 from WC volleyball

WESTERVILLE — Otterbein University, ranked No. 20 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, swept Wilmington College 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at the Rike Center.

Julia Vermilion finished with 10 kills and a .667 attack percentage to lead Otterbein while Morgan Hartman and Anna Cecil chipped in eight and seven kills respectively. Carlie Craycraft, who played in the first two sets, dished out 29 assists while Kailey Mishler took the setting duties in the final set and assisted on 11 kills.

For Wilmington, Sydney Geibel had six kills and hit a .357 clip while Victoria Long also added six kills. Andie Dolven assisted on 18-of-21 kills while Sofia Thomas had a team-best 10 digs.

The Quakers return to action for an OAC match against Baldwin Wallace University at Fred Raizk Arena on Saturday. First serve is slated for 1 p.m.