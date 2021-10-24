No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson provided Ohio State’s offense with a refreshingly familiar look Saturday.

Even a persistently rainy night couldn’t derail the Buckeyes’ two big stars.

Stroud threw four touchdown passes, Henderson scored three times and No. 5 Ohio State routed Indiana 54-7 after its bye week, extending the Football Bowl Subdivision’s longest active winning streak against one team to 27 in a row.

“It was great to see those guys running around. It looked like they were having fun out there,” coach Ryan Day said. “That’s good and that’s part of the energy we want.”

Right now, it seems nothing can stop the Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten).

They’ve won five straight overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including their Big Ten championship game victories, an FBS-leading 12 consecutive true road games and a conference-record 11 straight road games against league foes by double digits.

And this dominant victory resembled so many others along the way.

After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard TD run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) never had a chance. Ohio State scored the final 37 points of the first half and Day pulled his starters after three quarters.

“When you see things like that, I just think we’re hitting and we have the momentum,” Stroud said. “Everybody does a great job.”

For the Hoosiers, there were more struggles.

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle replaced injured starter Michael Penix Jr. for the second straight week but didn’t last long. Tuttle left after appearing to injure his right foot while capping Indiana’s opening possession with a 7-yard TD pass to Peyton Hendershot.

Tuttle returned briefly in the second quarter after backups Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel entered for the Hoosiers’ second and third series. But Tuttle left again after taking just two more snaps. Coach Tom Allen said Tuttle’s X-rays were negative.

“It hurt us, without question,” Allen said when asked about the injury. “He needs an MRI. He’s in a lot of pain right now.”

Stroud was 21 of 28 for 266 yards. Henderson ran nine times for 81 yards and two scores, all in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been steamrolling opponents since a Week 2 loss to Oregon — and the trip to Bloomington was no problem. They scored 30 points — in the second quarter — and have won five in a row by an average margin of 41.6 points. It’s the second half of the schedule that poses the real obstacle to Ohio State.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have lost three straight — all against top-10 teams — and all five losses this season have come against opponents who started this weekend ranked in the top 11. Fortunately for Indiana, only one top-10 foe, No. 6 Michigan, is still on the schedule. But if Tuttle can’t play, navigating the final five games will be difficult.

STAT PACK

Ohio State: Henderson has scored 14 TDs this season, four short of Maurice Clarett’s school record for a freshman. He moved past Art Schlichter and Joel Payton (13) for second Saturday. … Miyan Williams had eight carries for 60 yards and one TD. … Jeremy Ruckert caught two TD passes, while Henderson and Chris Olave each had one.

Indiana: Hendershot had five receptions for 35 yards and one score, becoming the Hoosiers’ top pass-catcher among tight ends. He has 119 receptions, two more than Ted Bolser’s previous mark. … The Hoosiers rushed 37 times for 48 yards. … Punter James Evans was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

INJURY REPORT

Ohio State: Day listed 14 players as “unavailable” for the game including RB Master Teague. The school did not provide a reason for any of the absences.

Indiana: In addition to Tuttle’s two exits, defensive end/linebacker Jalen Handy left late in the third quarter when he walked directly from the field to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 7 Penn State next weekend.

Indiana: Visits Maryland next Saturday.

