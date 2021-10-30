Week 11 Final: Roger Bacon 49 East Clinton 6

CINCINNATI — Roger Bacon dominated East Clinton 49-6 Saturday night in Division V Region 20 football playoff action at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium.

The Spartans (8-2) will host Mariemont 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in the second round of the playoffs. Mariemont defeated Blanchester Saturday night. East Clinton finishes its season at 5-6.

“There are seniors in there … they’ve come a long way (since freshman year),” EC head coach Steven Olds said just outside the EC lockerrom. “It doesn’t feel good now but when they’ve given it some space, had time to think about it they’ll look back on this and feel OK. They left the program better than when they came in. Hopefully we can keep building off this.”

Right from the start, East Clinton was overmatched. Bacon scored its first two touchdown on two-play and three-play drives totalling 121 yards, displaying speed EC had not seen this season. Jah’Mall Hutsell was the main cog in the Bacon offense, but Beamer Walker also show speed and power with the ball in his hands.

“You can’t simulate that,” Olds said of Hutsell and Walker.

In the first half, the Spartans outgained the Astros 339 to 7. Hutsell went 15-149-2 on the ground in the opening two quarters. He did not take a snap on offense in the second half. Walker had 62 yards on the ground and 44 yards through the air on just three touches.

Hutsell was particularly hard on the EC defense. At 5-6, 161-pounds, Hutsell was too slippery to bring down.

“In the first half I was on the sideline talking about I didn’t feel like we were tackling well,” said Olds. “I think when we go back and look at the film we’ll see that kid is special. We didn’t adjust well to his speed, low center of gravity but I’m not sure we didn’t tackle like we had been but that kid is just special.”

East Clinton, meanwhile, couldn’t get untracked. Isaiah Conger and Jared Smith were bottled up all night. The long play of significance for the Astros was an 87-yard pass play from Smith to Jaden Singleton in the fourth quarter to keep EC from being shutout.

Even though the outcome was never in doubt, East Clinton played hard the entire night.

“We take pride in that,” said Olds. “You definitely don’t want to be on the other end of the scoreboard like that but I’ve never questioned their effort.”

SUMMARY

October 30, 2021

@Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium

Roger Bacon High School

Roger Bacon 49 East Clinton 6

EC^0^0^0^6^^6

RB^21^21^0^7^^49

First Quarter

RB: Kyle Guyer 31 yard pass from Logan Huber (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 9:21

RB: Jah’Mal Hutsell 17 yard run (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 7:01

RB: Beamer Walker 44 yard pass from Logan Huber (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 2:07

Second Quarter

RB: Jah’Mal Hutsell 1 yard run (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 10:28

RB: Devin Byrd 2 yard run (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 5:06

RB: Jah’Mal Hutsell 10 yard run (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 1:14

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

RB: Devin Byrd 28 yard run (Dylan Rolfert PAT) 6:38

EC: Jaden Singleton 87 yard pass from Jared Smith (PAT Blocked) 4:22

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-1.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports