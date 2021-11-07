Szuhay leads WC women to win over Hiram

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s swim team won eight events en route to a 141-109 dual meet victory Saturday over Hiram College at the WC Natatorium.

Sierra Szuhay won two individual events for the Fightin’ Quakers with swims of 1:15.17 in the 100-meter backstroke and 1:17.02 in the 100-meter IM.

Four other individuals — Audrey Bibb, Ashley Carlson, McKenzie Danhoff and Emma Thompson — won a single event for Wilmington. Bibb clocked 2:25.57 in the 200-meter freestyle while Carlson turned in a time of 2:51.85 in the 200-meter backstroke. Danhoff’s mark of 11:25.39 won the 800-meter freestyle while Emma Thompson touched the wall in 2:07.31 in the 100-meter breaststroke.

In relay events, Szuhay, Bibb and Anna Endsley teamed with Symone Daniels to win the 200-meter medley relay (2:21.13) and Danhoff to claim the title in the 200-meter freestyle relay (2:07.31).

“We had some great performances today as we are starting to see the results of our training,” said WC head coach Trip Breen said. “We had some breakthrough swims this week at practice and I can see the team’s confidence continue to grow. We are all looking forward to the next two meets prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The next of those two meets is at home against Manchester University next Saturday.