WC men dominate in victory over Hiram in home pool

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s swim team won 11-of-14 events en route to a 164-83 dual meet victory Saturday over Hiram College at the WC Natatorium.

A trio of Fightin’ Quakers — Cameron Bolen, Jacob Worley and Aaron Polk — won two individual events. Bolen swum the 100-meter breaststroke (1:13.29) and 200-meter breaststroke (2:48.18) while Polk touched the wall in 1:03.97 in the 100-meter butterfly and 2:33.27 in the 200-meter butterfly. Worley claimed victory in the 200-meter backstroke (2:22.60) and the 800-meter freestyle (9:43.30).

Other individual event winners included Michael Phillippe’s time of 1:05.97 in the 100-meter backstroke, Samuel Wallace’s mark of 1:09.84 in the 100-meter backstroke and Logan Lippert’s winning time of 2:15.90 in the 200-meter freestyle.

In relay events, Bolen and Polk teamed with Phillippe and Dane Klosterman to win the 200-meter medley relay (1:57.20) and Worley and Austin Reed to claim victory in the 200-meter freestyle relay (1:44.11).

“We had some great performances today as we are starting to see the results of our training,” veteran WC head coach Trip Breen said. “We had some breakthrough swims this week at practice and I can see the team’s confidence continue to grow. We are all looking forward to the next two meets prior to the Thanksgiving Holiday.”

The next of those two meets is at home against Manchester University next Saturday.