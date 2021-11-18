Girls basketball season gets underway Friday

The Clinton-Massie girls basketball Tip-off tournament gets the high school 2021-22 Winter Sports season underway Friday evening.

All four county girls basketball teams begin play Friday, with two in the inaugural event on Lebanon Road.

Host Clinton-Massie will play Fayetteville-Perry at 4:30 p.m. with East Clinton facing Waynesville in the Friday nightcap at 6 p.m.

As a note, the Friday times were originally scheduled to be 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. but with the Falcons football team playing in the Div. IV Region 16 championship game at 7 p.m. at Princeton, the basketball start time was changed.

The two winning teams will play 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title with the consolation game set for a 6 p.m. start.

The junior varsity teams of the four schools will play on Saturday. The varsity championship participants will play in the JV tournament in the Massie middle school gym at 6 p.m. The varsity consolation teams will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Wilmington High School girls basketball team opens play at Kings with the varsity tilt set to begin at 7 p.m.

Blanchester hosts Hillsboro on Friday night with the varsity scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

