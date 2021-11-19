2021-22 Winter Preview: EC girls bowling

East Clinton defeated SBAAC National Division champion Clermont Northeastern in a head-to-head match.

However the Astros couldn’t get over the hump in the league tournament and CNE prevailed. EC finished second.

East Clinton did put three underclass bowlers on the all-league first team.

Tessa Bosier (163.2 average), August Morgan (170.7 average) and Josie Runk (163.1 average) were all juniors last season and were first team All-SBAAC bowlers.

With the three first-teamers now seniors, things are looking bright for head coach Joe Davis, who is coaching the EC girls for the last time this season.

“I am looking forward to this year,” Davis said.

EC also returns sophomores Leanna Wallace, Maddy Frazer and Natalie Anderson.

“We have high hopes for this group of girls,” said Davis. “Each year they have gotten better. The underclassmen have bowled this summer and all have improved. All my upperclass girls help the other girls.”

