Hobbs wins 174 at BW wrestling invite

BEREA, Ohio — Alex Hobbs highlighted the Wilmington College wrestling team’s performance by winning the 174-pound weight class at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational Saturday.

Hobbs opened his day with a major decision victory over Ross Eggleston of Ohio Wesleyan 14-5 before edging BW’s Griffin Rathburn 6-5 via decision. In the championship match of the weight class, Hobbs beat another Yellow Jacket, winning a 13-7 decision over Ryan Haas.

In the 149-pound weight class, Tyler Woods rebounded from a loss to win a 6-0 decision over Max Oprzadek of BW via fall (1:43) before ending his tournament to Chris Jedding of Lourdes University via a 6-0 decision

In the 184-pound weight class, Skyler Cowgill defeated Jack Cain of host Baldwin Wallace via fall (3:43) before falling to Bryce McCloskey of Thiel College, also via fall (0:57). In the 7th-8th-place match, Aiden Cardaman defeated Cowgill via decision 5-3.

Wilmington has the week off before hosting John Carroll University in an Ohio Athletic Conference dual meet Nov. 30.