Wilmington battles back in second half to beat Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — It was a tale of two halves Monday night at Brian Mudd Court, as the Wilmington Lady Hurricane battled back from a five-point deficit at halftime and defeated the host Lady Falcons, 48-44, in SBAAC American Division action.

Wilmington used a 15-6 third quarter effort to grab the lead, and held on in the closing minutes for the victory.

Leading the Hurricane attack were Katie Murphy scoring 16 points (11 in the first half) and KeAsia Robinson with 12 points including four crucial stickbacks.

WHS head coach Zach Williams was pleased with his squad’s second half effort, especially defensively as they held the Falcons to just 12 points. Massie led 32-27 at halftime.

“I’m really proud of the girls for their comeback,” Williams said. “We just came out flat and let them do anything they wanted. Here, Massie always plays us hard and they shoot the ball well, but the second half we seemed to get back on track. In the end, we took care of business and did what we had to do, to get it done, and get the win.”

Lady Falcons head coach Hilma Crawford likewise was proud of his young team’s effort, but disappointed they could not keep it going in the second half.

“It was definitely a tale of two halves. We came out and did good things in the first half but the third quarter was our downfall. We played a very good, experienced team and our kids just have to step it up. We certainly improved from the past weekend.”

A third quarter six minute drought turned the tables against Massie, as CM went scoreless until Maddie Phipps buried a trey from the left wing. Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka had a stickback to beat the third quarter horn, giving WHS a four point cushion, 42-38, heading into the final quarter.

Massie was the dominant team on the floor in the second period, outscoring the Lady Cane, 20-11, and building a 10-point lead at one time, 28-18, on a long distance trey by McKenna Branham. Igniting the Falcon attack were Hannah Bowman with six points and Ashley Doyle, coming off the bench with six points, during the second quarter run.

Bowman was the leading scorer for Massie with 14 points, and Phipps added 10.

Next up for Massie will be Williamsburg on the road Monday night, while Wilmington is idle until a week from Thursday, against Western Brown.

SUMMARY

November 22, 2021

@Brian Mudd Court

Wilmington 48, Clinton-Massie 44

W^16^11^15^6^^48

CM^12^20^6^6^^44

(48) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 1-0-0-2, Robinson 5-0-2-12, Noszka 1-0-0-2, Diels 0-0-0-0, Huffman 3-0-3-9, Martin 2-1-0-7, Murphy 3-2-4-16. TOTALS 15-3-9-48.

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0, Pence 0-1-0-3, Roberts 2-0-0-4, Phipps 2-1-3-10, Bowman 5-1-1-14, Branham 1-1-0-5, Doyle 4-0-0-8. TOTALS 14-4-4-44.

