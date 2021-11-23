WC women dominate Wooster 88-55

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team led wire to wire Tuesday in an 88-55 win over Wooster at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington dominated each quarter en route to a 76-38 lead after three.

The Quakers improve to 3-2 on the year while the Scots drop to 1-5.

Zahrya Bailey led Wilmington with 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting. She also had three assists and five steals.

Brooke Davis finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Kenzie Campbell, the East Clinton graduate, made the start and poured in 12 points, connecting on 3 of 5 beyond the three-point arc. She handed out three assists.

Maura Drake, a Wilmington High School grad, scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in just 8 minutes.

Wilmington had a 45-29 rebounding advantage.

The WC defense held Wooster to 32 percent shooting from the field.