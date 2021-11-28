Fisher 4th in Centerville Elks Invitational girls tournament

DAYTON — Wilmington’s Kylie Fisher earned all-tournament team honors Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational bowling tournament at Poelking South

In the team standings, Wilmington was 12th and Clinton-Massie was 17th.

Fisher led the way with a 625 series, earning a fourth-place finish among individuals. She had games of 192, 235, 198.

Khyla Jaramillo was Massie’s top bowler with a 389 series.

SUMMARY

November 27, 2021

Centerville Elks Invitational

@Poelking South

Girls Results

TEAMS

1st Fairborn 4011, 12th Wilmington 3007, 17th Clinton-Massie 2423

INDIVIDUALS

(1) Natalie Hanson, Fairborn, 680; (2) Ashtyn Huber, Celina 677; (3) Crystal Yingst, Northmont 660; (4) Kylie Fisher, WHS 625

WILMINGTON

Team 683, 755, 704; bakers 140, 154, 147, 134, 131, 159

Haylee Wright 118, 138, 141 (397), Kala Hatfield 121, 151 (272); Lexus Reiley 111, 136 (247); Tori Piatt 141, 147 (288); Kylie Fisher 192, 235, 198 (625); SUB1 116, 82; SUB2 115

CLINTON-MASSIE

Team 549, 561, 557; bakers 131, 92, 117, 128, 154, 134

Khyla Jaramillo 123, 131, 135 (389), Anna Jones 103, 119, 97 (319), Mollie Miracle 89, 97, 65 (251), Kassie Renner 72, 87 (159), Rylie Gilbert 95