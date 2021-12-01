Moore out as WC football coach

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College football program will have a new leader.

Head football coach Bryan Moore has resigned to pursue other professional interests, and Corey Fillipovich, who has served as the program’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator, steps in as acting head coach.

“Bryan [Moore] has left our football program in a better spot than when he arrived at Wilmington College five years ago,” said WC athletic director Terry Rupert. “He elevated the young men in the program both on and off the field. I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

In his five seasons as head coach, Moore won at least two games in 4-of-5 seasons including guiding the program through a unique COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021 that included wins over Capital University and Otterbein University. In the fall of 2019, Moore pulled off the biggest win of his Wilmington career, defeating Ohio Northern University 42-38 on Homecoming Weekend. It was WC’s first win over ONU since 1956 and snapped a 25-game losing skid to the Polar Bears.

Fillipovich, who has served as acting head coach since early October, guided the Fightin’ Quakers to consecutive victories over Capital 24-21 on Senior Day and at Otterbein 37-33 in the final two games of the 2021 fall season. He will lead the program through the 2022 season in this role.

