Fast start leads WC women to rout of Earlham

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team scored the first 18 points of the game and coasted to a 93-65 victory at Earlham College in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry Tuesday evening.

East Clinton graduate Kenzie Campbell continued to impress, pouring in a career-high 25 points (including 20 in the first half) to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Zahrya Bailey, Kennedy Lewis, Kelis Jones and Sarah Balliett also scored in double figures with Bailey grabbing a team-best nine rebounds and five steals. Balliett assisted on four baskets.

Wilmington (4-2) hosts Baldwin Wallace University for an Ohio Athletic Conference game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Fightin’ Quakers scored on 8-of-12 possessions in the first five minutes that included points from five individuals — Campbell, Lewis, Haley Cook and Jaylah Captain. After being held scoreless in the first five minutes, the hosts put together 14 points in the final five minutes of the quarter, but Wilmington kept coming, scoring 17 more to build a 35-14 advantage after 10 minutes.

The final three quarters were all won by Wilmington within a six-point window. The visitors’ largest lead came at 88-55 midway through the fourth quarter.

As a team, Wilmington finished 32-of-71 (45.1 percent) from the field to go along with a 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) effort from three-point distance. WC was 20-of-26 (76.9 percent) from the free throw line.

The Fightin’ Quakers dished out 12 assists and tallied 13 steals as well as winning the battle of the boards 40-28. Earlham made 21-of-55 (38.2 percent) from the field, but just four of them were three-pointers.