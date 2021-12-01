Blue Dragons advance to state SAY Sweet 16

The Clarksville Masonic Blue Dragons lost in overtime in the state SAY soccer tournament Sweet 16 round in Milford.

The Dragons were 7-0-1 in the regular season to clinch the conference championship in the boys Passers Division, coach Adam Kasten said.

The wins continued in the Middletown MVS tournament where the Dragons posted four wins to become tournament champions. Eight different players scored in the four games while the defense recorded three shutouts.

The tournament win in Middletown allowed the Dragons to earn a berth to the state SAY tournament.