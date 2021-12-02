WHS accepting applications until Monday for football post

Applications will be taken until Monday for the vacant Wilmington High School varsity football coaching position.

Scott Killen stepped down as head coach recently after six seasons at the helm.

Athletic director Troy Diels said the interview process is scheduled to begin Dec. 13.

When asked earlier this week, Diels said there were more than 30 applicants for the position.

The committee that will make the decision on the next football coach will consist of administrators, board members and community members, Diels said.