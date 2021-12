OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester girls basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern Thursday night 55-48 in SBAAC National Division play.

Blanchester led 12-11 after one quarter then extended the advantage to 27-17 by halftime.

But the Rockets rallied in the third period as Blanchester’s offense went cold. CNE held a 36-35 lead after three.

Olivia Potts led Blanchester with 13 points. Reagan Beverly had 19 points for Clermont Northeastern.