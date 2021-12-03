EC boys hold on in baker games to beat WHS

BATAVIA — The East Clinton boys bowling team defeated Williamsburg 2191 to 2122 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play at Batavia Bowl.

The East Clinton girls bowled unopposed as the only WHS bowler was not present for the match.

Tessa Bosier had a 381 series for EC that included a 203 game.

Leanna Wallace had a 230 two-game set while Natalie Anderson had 239, August Morgan 285 and Josie Runk 301.

East Clinton had 1436 in two team games then a 516 baker series for a 1952 total.

For the Astros boys, East Clinton led 1591 to 1531 after two team games. Unlike Tuesday when the Wildcats rallied for the win at Royal Z Lanes, EC held on in the baker games for the 70-pin win.

Ricky Kempke had a 210 game and 407 series to pace the Astros.

Lucas Runk finished with 359 and Denver Day had a 356. Brady Gaddis had a 146 game.