Quaker men third at Tiger Open

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished third out of 12 teams Saturday in the Tiger Open at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center.

WC had 75 points while meet winner Cedarville had 105 points

Wilmington had seven placers in track events including a trio of Quakers – Eric Reynolds (second, 8:55.37), George Rickett (fourth, 8:58.53) and Noah Tobin (seventh, 9:11.92) – placing in the 3,000-meter run.

In the 800-meter run, Aidan Henson crossed the finish line in 2:01.20, good for third, while Josh Cyrus placed eighth with a time of 2:07.09.

Wilmington also had two relays place including the distance medley relay squad of Blake Haines, Brandt Haines, Evan Brandon and Gage Clemens finished first in 12:37.75. In the 4×400-meter relay, Henson, Cyrus, Anthony Gilmore and Jaymirr Johnson crossed the finish line in 3:37.58 to take fourth.

The weight throw highlighted field events and the top-eight placers features half Quakers. JJ Durr won the weight throw (54-8.25) while Justin Shuga (51-5.5) finished third and Nate Marcum (49-9) was fourth. Other placers in field events included Blake Jamison winning the shot put with a throw of 48-0 while Anthony Gilmore took fourth place in the high jump (5-11.25).