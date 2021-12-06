Hobbs 3rd, Brausch 8th for WC wrestlers

ADA, Ohio — Alex Hobbs and Shadrach Brausch both placed for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Ohio Northern University Invitational Saturday.

Hobbs took third in the 174-pound weight class while Brausch finished eighth in the 285-pound weight class. As a team, the Fightin’ Quakers placed 14th out of 16 teams.

Hobbs opened his day with a victory over Jonathan Ibarra of Trine University in 1:47. He had two wins by decision over Adam Dillon of Ohio Northern University (11-4) and Tyler Bodovetz of Ohio Wesleyan University (11-4) before Devin Miller of Heidelberg University defeated Hobbs in the semifinalsyrn 12-2. After a medical forfeit, Hobbs beat Owen Conkle of Trine by technical fall (18-2) in the third-place match.

Brausch opened the invitational with an 8-5 win over Adrian College’s Mason Slocum before dropping a narrow 3-1 decision. Brausch then ran through the consolation side of the draw, beating Brandon Thomas of Otterbein University 12-1, Demitrius Hernandez of Heidelberg by pin 3:17 and Trine’s Andrew Captain 6-3. He then lost twice in his next two matches to finish eighth.

In the 149-pound weight class, Tyler Woods rebounded from an opening loss to win three straight matches by pins — Jesus Bautista (Adrian), Jacob Colbert (Adrian) and Jacob Horsch (Heidelberg) — before losing to Matt Dewitz of Ohio Northern 9-2.

Wilmington will have a week off before heading to the Gator Boot Duals in Nashville, Tenn. Dec. 18.