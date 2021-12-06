Year after 31-point loss, Astros defeat Warriors 46-42

LEES CREEK — What a difference a season makes.

Making a 35-point turnaround, East Clinton held on to defeat Adena 46-42 Saturday in a non-league boys basketball game at the EC gym.

Adena, 22-3 last season, defeated East Clinton 71-40 last season in Phil Shori’s first game as head coach of the Astros.

The Astros, 3-0 on the year, were led by Matej Jostak’s 20 points.

Sophomore Joedy Ater led Adena with 20 points.

Jostak and Landon Runyon, final point hero in Friday’s win over Manchester, had five points each in the first quarter but Ater poured in 10 himself and Adena led 15-10.

The Astros chipped away at the difference in the second. Jostak had five in the quarter and EC trailed 23-20 at the break.

East Clinton took the lead in the third period, outscoring the Warriors 14-8. Jared Smith scored five while Jostak began his streak of eight straight made free throws.

Jostak hit on all six of his free throws in the fourth and Runyon added five as the Astros held on for the win.

SUMMARY

December 4, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 46 Adena 42

EC^10^10^14^12^^46

A^15^8^8^11^^42

(46) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Curtis 1-0-0-2 McClure 0-0-0-0 Smith 2-1-0-5 Runyon 5-3-0-13 Jostak 4-1-11-20 Arnold 2-0-2-6 Bean 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-5-13-46

(42) ADENA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rawlings 0-0-0-0 Wilt 2-1-0-5 Vickers 3-0-0-6 Britton 0-0-0-0 Cheesebrew 3-1-0-7 Henness 0-0-0-0 Kerns 1-1-1-4 Ater 6-2-6-20 Smith 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-5-7-42

