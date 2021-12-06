Lady Hurricane pick up big win over Patriots

WILMINGTON — Wilmington ended a three-game skid versus Dayton Archbishop Carroll, a state semifinalist the last three seasons, with a 48-32 victory Monday at Fred Summers Court.

It was Carroll’s worst loss of the season and worst since losing to Germantown Valley View 45-28 on Nov. 28, 2020. Before that, it was 42-33 to Cincinnati Purcell-Marian in the first game of the 2019-20 season.

“This a solid win,” Wilmington head coach Zach Williams said. “They came into tonight focused on the little things. We talked the last two practices, after the Western Brown game, we have to take care of the ball better. Possessions matter, offensively and defensively. They took care of that tonight.”

The Hurricane rode 12-of-20 shooting in the first half to build a 30-12 halftime cushion. In the last three seasons versus Carroll, Wilmington had only 34, 31 and 32 points for the entire game.

Wilmington (2-2) kept the Patriots (2-3), which had four contributors back from last year’s state-semifinalist team, from getting back into the game by forcing them into 17.6% shooting from the field for the evening.

The largest Hurricane lead of the night was 39-19 with 3:26 left in the game. The closest Carroll got in the second half was 46-32 in the final minute of the contest.

Sophie Huffman led the Cane with 14 points. Teammate Elle Martin chipped in with 12. They combined for nine points during Wilmington’s 14-3 run to start the second quarter.

Carroll held Wilmington’s leading scorer Katie Murphy to four points, but Williams pointed to how others stepped up and Murphy’s defensive and rebounding efforts as the keys to victory.

“Katie was frustrated tonight. They did a great job swarming her. She’s leading us in scoring. I told the other girls after the game they all stepped up. Everybody contributed solid minutes and solid points,” Williams said. “Katie didn’t let it affect her game. I thought it was her best all-around defensive game tonight and on the boards. She did everything she had to do there to help make us successful. She was a big reason we held them to 32 points.”

Sarah Ochs, the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed’s leading scorer a year ago, led the Patriots Monday with 13 points.

SUMMARY

December 6, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 48 Dayton Carroll 32

C^7^5^7^13^^32

W^12^18^5^13^^48

(32) CARROLL (fg-ft-tp) Ochs 3-6-13, Parlette 0-0-0, N. Ryan 0-0-0, Oliver 2-1-7, Stone 1-0-2, Ruble 0-0-0, George 0-0-0, A. Ryan 0-0-0, Romeo 1-0-3, Meyer 2-3-7, Green 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Morris 0-0-0. Total 9-10-32. 3-point goals: 4 (Oliver 2, Ochs, Romeo). FTM-FTA 10-12, 83 percent.

(48) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Shuster 0-3-3, Noszka 2-1-5, Huffman 6-0-14, Martin 4-1-12, Murphy 1-1-4, Robinson 3-0-6, Tippett 0-0-0, Diels 1-2-4. Total 17-8-48. 3-point goals: 6 (Martin 3, Huffman 2, Murphy). FTM-FTA 8-18, 44 percent.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-1.jpg